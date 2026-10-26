Jerrell Lynn Wilson, age 79, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on October 23, 2026. He was born on June 29, 1947, to in Texarkana, Texas to Bertha and John “Simp” Simpson Wilson.

June 29, 1947 – October 23, 2026

Jerrell Lynn Wilson, age 79, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on October 23, 2026. He was born on June 29, 1947, to in Texarkana, Texas to Bertha and John “Simp” Simpson Wilson.

He spent 50 plus years as a mechanic and later retired, and four years in the United State Air Force.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandkids, cheering on his Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, coaching baseball, hunting, fishing and having family cookouts.

His family would describe him as a hardworking soul, who was happy and loving but always had a joke or prank to pull. It is safe to say that you were never bored when Jerrell was around.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Bertha and John “Simp” Simpson Wilson; two brothers, Chester Wilson and David Wilson; one sister, Shirley Wilson; one niece, JoAnn Miller and one nephew, Tracy Green.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three sons, Robbie Lamb Wilson and his wife Martha, Mikey Lamb Wilson and his wife Kathy, and Steven Wilson and his wife Mandy; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five nieces, Diana Stovall Mitchell, Deana Martinez, Cynthia Mayfield, Jennifer Wilson, and Vickie Simpson; three nephews, Gary Wilson, Tony Wilson, and Joe Myers; along with a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link