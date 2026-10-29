John Calvin Sirmans, age 90, went to be with his heavenly Father Tuesday, October 27, 2026. He was born at home March 4, 1936 in Queen City, Texas, only child of Grady C. and Rosie Lee Harper Sirmans.

March 4, 1936 – October 27, 2026

John Calvin Sirmans, age 90, went to be with his heavenly Father Tuesday, October 27, 2026. He was born at home March 4, 1936 in Queen City, Texas, only child of Grady C. and Rosie Lee Harper Sirmans.

John married his high school sweetheart and best friend Rebekah Heath Sirmans in 1957, and they were blessed with 60 years of marriage. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Most importantly John loved the Lord and strived to be Christlike in everything he did. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Stephanie Shirley and husband Don of Atlanta, Texas; son, Jon Stacy Sirmans and wife Shevaun of Tomball, Texas; grandsons Jordan Shirley of Austin, Texas, Calin Shirley of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Andrew Sirmans of Dallas, Texas, granddaughter Meghan Cummings and husband Zachary of Hutto, Texas; and great-granddaughters Hallie and Nora of Hutto, Texas. We rest in the knowledge that he is with Jesus, and we will see him again in Heaven!

John graduated valedictorian of his Queen City class of 1953 and was the first Queen City football player to receive All-district honors. He graduated from Texarkana Junior College and East Texas State College, Commerce with a business degree and Master of Education degree. He taught math in Dickinson, Texas and Texas City High School before returning home to Queen City in 1970 where he was Co-op Counselor and then retired as counselor at Queen City High School. After retirement in 1991, John and Rebekah enjoyed traveling to many places in our beautiful country and Europe, Asia, and Northern Africa.

John was a faithful member of Queen City First Baptist Church where he served as deacon, long time Sunday School teacher, choir member, and member of the Fishers of Men Sunday School class. He was a member of Cass County Retired Teachers Association and long time president and charter member of Queen City School Alumni Association.

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The family extends their sincere thanks to Dr Hozdic; Sunni Clements; Dr Fruge; Philicia Whatley; Linda Hill, Pam, Lenora, Peyton, Amanda, James, and all the staff at Wesley House Assisted Living Facility; Linda Warden, Kathy, Brenda, Jacob, Lin, Peggy, Deborah, Dena, Marcus, and each staff member at Rose Haven Retreat; Chaplain Tim Brown, Rhonda, Tiffany, Macie, April, and all staff members at Heritage Hospice, all in Atlanta, Texas, for their conscientious and loving care.

All family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, October 31, 2026 at

10:00 am in the Hanner Funeral Chapel in Atlanta, Texas with Rev. Billy Sheets officiating.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial gifts be made to the Queen City First Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 Houston Street, Queen City, Tx; Queen City School Alumni Association, c/o Jackie Yates, 500 PR 332, Atlanta, Tx 75551 or a charity of your choice.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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