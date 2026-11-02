John Wallace Ethridge, age 68, passed away on October 31, 2026. He was born on August 24, 1958, in Texarkana, Texas, to Edwin Gene and Naomi Ethridge.

August 24, 1958 – October 31, 2026

John Wallace Ethridge, age 68, passed away on October 31, 2026. He was born on August 24, 1958, in Texarkana, Texas, to Edwin Gene and Naomi Ethridge.

John will be remembered as a kindhearted man and one of the most thoughtful individuals you could ever have the pleasure of meeting and knowing. He loved and cherished his family wholeheartedly, and there will never be another person quite as unique as John. He had a one-of-a-kind spirit that will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

In his spare time, John enjoyed playing pickleball with anyone up for the challenge, shooting hoops on the basketball court, and spending time on the golf course. He especially enjoyed playing at Golf Ranch and New Haven Golf in Hot Springs, Arkansas, as well as participating in Senior Golf Tournaments. Monday evenings were often reserved for playing Pitch with his close friends, a tradition he truly enjoyed.

John was also an avid Razorback fan who faithfully cheered on his team, regardless of the outcome of a game or season. If things didn’t go their way, you could always count on John to offer his favorite slogan: “Wait until next year!”

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Gene “Son” Ethridge and Naomi Ethridge.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Tim, and wife, Brenda Ethridge, of Fouke, Arkansas; his sister, Paula, and husband, Charles Oliver, of Fouke, Arkansas; nephews Gregg and wife Summer Scott, and Eric and wife Ashlyn Ethridge; niece Emily and Michael Williams; one great-nephew, Preston Scott; and seven great-nieces: Karalina Scott, Zaleigh Cameron, Demi Cameron, Myla Ethridge, Alaina Williams, Riley Williams, and Ivy Williams; along with a host of other family members and dear friends.

In John’s honor, memorials may be made to Harvest Texarkana and Fouke Cemetery.

Graveside services will be held under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Fouke Cemetery, with Chris Hooten officiating.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link