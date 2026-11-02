June Sloan Barnes

June S. Barnes, age 86, of Texarkana, passed away on November 1, 2026, at a local hospice facility.

November 30, 1939 – November 1, 2026

June S. Barnes, age 86, of Texarkana, passed away on November 1, 2026, at a local hospice facility.

June was born on November 30, 1939, to Claude and Kate Sloan. She lived a life centered around family and the love she shared with those closest to her. She was blessed with 68 years of marriage to her beloved husband, Bob Barnes, with whom she built a lifetime of memories.

June was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bob Barnes; her parents, Claude and Kate Sloan; her twin daughters; her granddaughter, Samantha Oglesby; one brother; and one sister.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Billy Bob Barnes and wife Darlene of Brighton, Colorado; Brenda Tinkes and husband Bradley of Texarkana, Texas; and Glenda Barnes of Texarkana, Texas.

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She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Brooke McCally, Brittlee Barnes, Billy Barnes, Bailee Shirback, Bobby Sexton, Charlee Smith, Mitchell Mears, Kaitlyn Barnes, and Brianna Barnes; her great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Olivia, Marley, Ava, Ellie, Ethan, Devin, Stephen, Madison, Aiden, Eli, Beckett, and Anabelle; and her great-great-grandson, Statler.

Her family was her greatest legacy, and the love she shared across generations will continue to live on through those who knew and loved her. Though she will be deeply missed, the memories made with June will forever be treasured by her family and friends.

A gathering to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. June Barnes will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at 3948 Hwy 32, Foreman, Arkansas.

Family and friends are invited to come together, share memories, and celebrate a life that will always hold a special place in their hearts.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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