Kathy Ann Phillips

Kathryn Ann Phillips, age 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2026.

August 10, 1936 – November 6, 2026

Kathryn Ann Phillips, age 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Mrs. Phillips was born on August 10, 1936, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifelong resident of Texarkana. She was a devoted homemaker and a member of Faith Baptist Church. She had a warm, welcoming spirit and a kind heart that made everyone feel like family. Kathy was an excellent cook who found great joy in preparing meals for those she loved. She especially looked forward to cooking Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, bringing everyone together to share good food, laughter, and special memories. Kathy enjoyed square dancing with her beloved husband, Bert, and the two shared wonderful memories traveling across the country in their RV and trips to Branson.

She was also a very creative and talented woman who loved sewing and making her own square-dancing outfits. But the most important part of her life was her family and faith in her Savior.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Bert Phillips; her son, Randy Stephen Phillips; her grandson, James Bradley Harper; and her mother, Annie Mae Auerbach.

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She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mark Wright of Grove, Oklahoma; one son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Joann Phillips of Atlanta, Texas; two grandsons, Jason Harper and his wife, Stacy; and Ryan Harper; six great-grandchildren, Caity Harper, Janessa Harper, Ryleigh Doerr, Micah Harper, Jameson Harper, and Michael Ryan Harper; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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