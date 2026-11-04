Larry Don Sweet, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Texarkana, Arkansas, surrounded by his family. He was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, on November 11, 1946, to Molly and Woodrow Sweet.

November 11, 1946 – November 3, 2026

Larry Don Sweet, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Texarkana, Arkansas, surrounded by his family. He was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, on November 11, 1946, to Molly and Woodrow Sweet.

Larry attended Louisiana Tech University, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1969. In 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served for two years in Germany. After serving his country, he married and became the proud father of two children. His professional career spanned several companies, including Nuclear One, Halliburton, and Great Lakes Chemical and Applied Control Technology.

Larry had a lifelong love of the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and skilled hunter, and in his later years, he found enjoyment in playing golf. One of his proudest accomplishments was building a two-story houseboat from scratch, a testament to his engineering skills and creativity.

Larry was married to Leslie McCollum Sweet for 35 years, and together they built a lifetime of cherished memories.

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A lifelong member of the Junction City Church of Christ, Larry was devoted to his faith and his church family. He also shared his love of music by leading the singing during church services.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Leslie; his daughter, Tracy Cross (Carlton) of Pine Bluff; Brian Newton (Tina) of Texarkana; and Dusty Sweet of Junction City. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brady Cross, Shelby Cross, Brantley Newton, Drake Foster, Abi Sweet, and Blake Platt; his sister, Penny Wheelus (Ricky); his brother, Johnny Sweet (Arden); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Molly Sweet, and his son, Sean Newton.

Memorials may be made to the Junction City Church of Christ, P.O. Box 14, Junction City, Arkansas, 71749, in Larry’s memory

Funeral services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas, with Rev. Carlton Cross officiating.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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