Lynda Kay Verity

September 20, 1959 – October 24, 2026

Lynda Kay Parsons Verity, age 67, of Maud, Texas, died Saturday, October 24, 2026 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Verity was born September 20, 1959 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a medical transcriptionist and was a member of the Rock Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Verl Verity.

She is survived by one daughter, Brittny Nix of Maud, Texas; two stepsons, Alex Verity of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Dustin Verity of Hawaii; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Cindy Parsons of Wake Village, Texas and Charles and Susan Parson of Atlanta, Georgia; a number of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

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Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2026 at the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Steve Minter officiating.

Services are under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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