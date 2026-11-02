Mary Sue Keggan age 77, of Linden, Texas, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 2, 2026, in a local adult care facility. Mary Sue was born June 6, 1949, in Atlanta, Texas, to Johnny and Izola Squyres. She was Retired from Guard Line...

June 6, 1949 – November 2, 2026

Mary Sue Keggan age 77, of Linden, Texas, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 2, 2026, in a local adult care facility. Mary Sue was born June 6, 1949, in Atlanta, Texas, to Johnny and Izola Squyres. She was Retired from Guard Line and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Mary Sue enjoyed collecting antiques and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Virgle Squyres, Evelyn Terry, Donald Squyres, Sarah King, Margaret Amos, Marion Dooley, and Rubin Squyres; and by her parents.

Mary Sue is survived by her brother, Bryce Squyres and wife ReJeana of Atlanta, Texas; sister, Ada Gunn of Atlanta, Texas; brother-in-law, Jerry Dooley of Linden, Texas, sister-in-laws, Delight Squyres of Doddridge, Arkansas, Julie Squyres of Jefferson, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Huffines Cemetery, with Charles Hale officiating, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

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Special thanks to the Golden Villa and Dierksen Hospice Staff.

Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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