Nancy Louise Hubbard, born September 25, 1942, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2026.

September 25, 1942 – November 6, 2026

Nancy Louise Hubbard, born September 25, 1942, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2026.

She enjoyed traveling, going to car shows, and spending time with her family.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ben Smith Sr. and Kathrine Richardson; her husband, Lamar Hubbard; her brothers, Micheal Richardson and David Smith; sister-in-law, Sheila smith and grandson, Benjamin Birtcher.

She is survived by her children, Robbie Birther (Carla), Shannon Gay, Shelly Ashley, Mark Birtcher; two brothers, Ben Smith Jr., R.C. Smith (Tammy); 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

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They family would like to send many thanks to Dierksen Hospise, Samantha Cox (RN) and Chelsea (Aide) and all the rest of the hospice family for everything they did during her time of need, also special friends Randy Hickson, Bobby Bean, and Angie Bean.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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