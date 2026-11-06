Pamela Juvean Hanning

Pamela Hanning, age 73, was born on April 11, 1953, in Sidney, Montana. She passed away on November 4, 2026, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

April 11, 1953 – November 4, 2026

Pamela Hanning, age 73, was born on April 11, 1953, in Sidney, Montana. She passed away on November 4, 2026, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Pamela was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jeffrey Hanning, and her parents. She leaves behind her daughter, Laurie Walker, and son-in-law, Jesse, of Queen City, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Hanning of Van Alstyne, Texas; and her brother, Randy Henry, and sister-in-law, Kelly of Gunter, Texas. She was a proud grandmother to Hannah, Emma, William, and Kian, who will forever carry memories of her in their hearts.

Pamela had a special love for her cats, who brought her companionship, comfort, and happiness. The things she loved and the memories she shared with her family will always be treasured. Though her passing leaves an emptiness that words cannot express, the love Pamela gave and the memories she created will live on through those she leaves behind.

She will be forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten.

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Cremation services under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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