Pansy T. Farr, 93, known to many simply as P, passed away peacefully and surrounded with love, November 1, 2026, at Summit Health and Rehab in Taylor, AR.

October 16, 1933 – November 1, 2026

Pansy T. Farr, 93, known to many simply as P, passed away peacefully and surrounded with love, November 1, 2026, at Summit Health and Rehab in Taylor, AR.

Pansy was born October 16, 1933, in Holly Ridge, LA. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Taylor, AR. She spent much of her life caring for others through food, cooking for a local cafe, working in dietary services at a nearby hospital and serving meals to the elderly in the community.

She found joy in being around her family, listening to gospel music, gardening, fishing, cheering on her grandchildren in their sports activities and attending dirt track car races. She treasured every church activity and when she could not attend church services in person, she frequently tuned into Family Worship Center services, home church of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

She is survived by one son, Ernest Gene Spells Jr. (wife Wanda) of Marion, LA and one daughter, Gilda Page of Taylor, AR. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Shaneria Dismuke (husband Jimmy) of Crossett, AR, Misty Vines (husband Josh) and Leslie Jones of Taylor, AR. Surviving great grandchildren include Ty New of Sarepta, LA, Shelby New and Lilah Jones of Taylor, AR, Alexis Spells of El Dorado, AR and Gabrielle Thompson of Crossett, AR, along with 4 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Jack Pyle of Springdale, AR and one sister, Effie Gatheright of Mountain View, AR and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

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She is preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Pyle Canterberry and father, Oswald Marion Canterberry, her spouse Ernest Gene Spells Sr., sisters Stella Lou Pyle, Ann Tucker and Katie Sue Spells Humphries, brothers Bruce Pyle, M.C. Canterberry and Luther Dale Pyle.

Her services will be held at First Baptist Church in Taylor, AR. Viewing will be November 3, 2026, from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be November 4, 2026, at 10:00am, with Brother Randy Wilson officiating. Graveside services will follow at 1:00pm at Harper Springs Cemetery in Huttig, AR. Pallbearers include Ty New, Kemper Pyle, Alton Spells, Dale Collins, Alan Nations and Joel Ball.

Pansy will be remembered for her “sassy” spirit, determination, hard work, warm heart, selflessness, love for God and the way she made everyone around her feel cared for. To know her was only to love her.

Courtesy of A.O. Smith Funeral Homes.

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