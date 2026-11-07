Ramiro Simon Marales

April 26, 1957 – November 7, 2026

English obituary; Spanish below

Ramiro Simon Morales, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at a local hospital. He was born on April 26, 1957, in Atapan, Michoacán, to Paula Morales Cortes and Salvador Simon Cruz.

Ramiro spent 22 years working as a cook at Zapata’s Restaurant, where he shared his love of food through his work. Outside of work, he enjoyed listening to music, watching soccer, and treating himself to one of his favorite meals—a Dairy Queen burger. Above all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren and simply enjoying life.

His family describes Ramiro as funny, caring, happy, and resilient, with a mischievous side that kept everyone on their toes. He had a way of bringing laughter into a room and finding joy in the little things. Whether sharing a laugh, enjoying a good meal, watching a soccer game, or spending time with his grandchildren, Ramiro knew how to appreciate life’s simple pleasures.

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Ramiro’s life was filled with laughter, love, and memories that his family will hold close to their hearts. He will be remembered for his warm spirit, playful personality, resilience, and, most importantly, the love he shared with those closest to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Salvador Simon; sister, Lucila Simon; brother, Humberto Simon; nephew, Domingo Simon; and grandmother, Lucina Cortes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his lifelong partner, Adelina Gonzalez; his children, Everardo Simon, Alma Simon, Paula Simon, Mary Cruz Simon, Dagoberto Simon, Alejandro Simon, and Marcos Simon; his brothers, Santiago Simon, Mario Simon, and Joaquin Simon; 13 grandchildren; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Though Ramiro will be deeply missed, the laughter, love, and special moments shared with him will live on through everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Spanish

Ramiro Simon Morales, de 69 años y residente de Texarkana, Texas, falleció el sábado 7 de noviembre de 2026 en un hospital local. Nació el 26 de abril de 1957 en Atapan, Michoacán; sus padres fueron Paula Morales Cortés y Salvador Simon Cruz.

Ramiro trabajó durante 22 años como cocinero en el restaurante Zapata’s, donde plasmó su amor por la cocina a través de su labor. En su tiempo libre, disfrutaba escuchar música, ver partidos de fútbol y deleitarse con una de sus comidas favoritas: una hamburguesa de Dairy Queen. Por encima de todo, valoraba pasar tiempo con sus nietos y, sencillamente, disfrutar de la vida.

Su familia lo describe como una persona divertida, cariñosa, alegre y resiliente, con un toque travieso que siempre mantenía a todos alerta. Tenía el don de llenar cualquier lugar de risas y de encontrar alegría en los pequeños detalles. Ya fuera compartiendo una carcajada, disfrutando de una buena comida, viendo un partido de fútbol o pasando tiempo con sus nietos, Ramiro sabía apreciar los placeres sencillos de la vida.

La vida de Ramiro estuvo colmada de risas, amor y recuerdos que su familia guardará con mucho cariño en sus corazones. Será recordado por su espíritu cálido, su personalidad juguetona, su resiliencia y, sobre todo, por el amor que compartió con sus seres más cercanos.

Le precedieron en la muerte su padre, Salvador Simon; su hermana, Lucila Simon; su hermano, Humberto Simon; su sobrino, Domingo Simon; y su abuela, Lucina Cortés.

Le sobreviven su compañera de toda la vida, Adelina González; sus hijos: Everardo Simon, Alma Simon, Paula Simon, Mary Cruz Simon, Dagoberto Simon, Alejandro Simon y Marcos Simon; sus hermanos: Santiago Simon, Mario Simon y Joaquín Simon; 13 nietos; además de numerosos familiares y amigos.

Aunque Ramiro dejará un vacío profundo, las risas, el amor y los momentos especiales compartidos con él perdurarán en todos aquellos que tuvieron el privilegio de conocerlo y quererlo.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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