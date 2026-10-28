Richard Alan Presley, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

August 27, 1955 – October 28, 2026

Richard Alan Presley, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Richard was born on August 27, 1955, in Texarkana, Texas, to Erma Nell (Reid) Presley and George H. Presley. He attended Liberty-Eylau High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years. A true patriot, Richard took pride in his service to his country. An avid hunter and fisherman, Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors. He worked in a muffler shop and was a skilled welder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Erma Nell (Reid) Presley and George H. Presley; his brother, Johnny Presley; and his beloved dog, Missy.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Presley of Beaverton. OR; his brother, Michael Presley of Converse, TX; niece, Stephanie Weaver of San Antonio, TX; Richard was also well loved by a host of other family members and friends.

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Funeral services for Mr. Presley will be held at 9:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation the evening prior, Friday, October 30, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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