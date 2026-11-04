Richard Dennis "Rick" Reynolds

Rick Reynolds, age 79, of Queen City, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 2, 2026 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born November 15, 1946 in Bastrop, Louisiana to R.D.”Boots” and Mary Evelyn Knight Reynolds. Rick was a member...

November 15, 1946 – November 2, 2026

Rick Reynolds, age 79, of Queen City, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 2, 2026 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born November 15, 1946 in Bastrop, Louisiana to R.D.”Boots” and Mary Evelyn Knight Reynolds. Rick was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church, Queen City and retired from International Paper Co. He enjoyed traveling and the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping.

Rick is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Reynolds; sister, Carol Ann Crew; and his parents.

He is survived by two sons, Klark Reynolds and wife Dee Ann of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kraig Reynolds of Texarkana, Texas; and a number of other family, friends and greatly appreciated caregivers and caring staff of Gentiva Hospice.

Memorial services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2026 at First Baptist Church, Queen City, with Bro. Billy Sheets officiating.

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The family will have a time of visitation from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, before the service.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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