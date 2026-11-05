Rickey Dean Gordon, 78, of Taylor, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born April 26, 1948, in Dallas, Texas to Noel Martin Gordan and Arlene Glass Smith. Mr. Gordon was a member of the United...

April 26, 1948 – November 5, 2026

Rickey Dean Gordon, 78, of Taylor, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born April 26, 1948, in Dallas, Texas to Noel Martin Gordan and Arlene Glass Smith. Mr. Gordon was a member of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed being outdoors, working, going to the beach and eating.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gordon of Taylor, Arkansas. One son, Michael Prince (Angela) of Zwolle, Louisiana. Three grandchildren, Alex Wbb, Kaleb Prince and Benjiman Webb. Three sisters-in-law, Joanna Stelly, Janice Moore and Myra Thibodaux (Rodney). Two brothers-in-law, Raymond “Butch” Charpentier, and Rene Charpentier (Rene). One nephew, Tracy Gordon. One niece Stacy Rowe and a host of friends and family.

Funeral Services will be 2P.M. Monday, November 9, 2026, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Taylor, Arkansas with Bro. Joseph Stacks officiating under direction of A.O. Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery.

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Visitation will be from 6P.M. until 8P.M. Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Taylor, Arkansas.

Courtesy of A.O. Smith Funeral Homes.

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