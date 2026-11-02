February 23, 1930 – October 29, 2026

Rita Merle Tucker Jones, 96, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2026, in Terrell, Texas.

Rita was born on February 23, 1930, in New Hope Community near DeKalb, Texas to parents Alton Pritchett Tucker and Clorene (Sanders) Tucker Alexander.

Rita grew up in Lydia, Texas, and graduated from DeKalb High School in 1948. She later moved to Texarkana and worked at Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. She went to work afterwards at Johnson Controls Company as a Quality Control Inspector and retired after 22 years.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, which focused on charity, education, fellowship, moral growth, and community service. After retirement, Rita moved to De Queen, Arkansas, and began traveling, including taking a cruise with her church. She loved singing in her church choir as well. Her Christian faith was a guiding presence throughout her life. She loved having family visit her, and enjoyed driving them up to the beautiful Ouachita Mountains.

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Rita served as a member of the Women’s Auxiliary, where she served at De Queen Medical Center. It gave her great pleasure to be selected to choose scholarship winners each year for the nursing school at UA Cossatot, where the scholarships were presented.

Rita enjoyed the sport of bowling and bowled on several bowling leagues throughout the years. She also enjoyed crocheting and making gifts for friends and neighbors. She always looked forward every week to playing games with everyone at the Senior Citizen Center.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Alton Tucker and Clorene Alexander; brother, Doyle Tucker, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Tucker of DeKalb, Texas; brothers, Billy Alexander of Harker Heights, Texas, and Wayne Alexander of Tyler, Texas.

Rita is survived by her brother, Edwin Alexander and wife Judy of Rogers, Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Wynona Alexander of Harker Heights, Texas and Paula Alexander of Tyler, Texas; son, Terry Jones and wife Judi of De Valls Bluff, Arkansas; daughter, Brenda Van Buren and husband Greg of Kaufman, Texas; grandchildren, Brian and Amy Jones of Rogers, Arkansas; Brandon and Breeana Jones of Livingston, Montana; Bryce and Melinda Van Buren of Park City, KS; Brett Van Buren of Longview, Texas; Alyssa and Jonathan Kline of Dallas, Texas; great grandchildren; Jordan and Alexandra Jones, Jaxon and Caitlyn Jones, Sophia Jones, Emma Jones, Juliette Jones, Stetson Jones, Tanner Jones, Colette Van Buren, Lorraine Van Buren, Eloise Van Buren, Charlotte Kline, Jacob Kline, and with another great grandchild Kline on the way in May. Her first great-great-grandchild, Lily Grace Jones, is also expected in May.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery located at 1565 Co Ro 28, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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