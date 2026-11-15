Stacie Marie Trammell Woodall

August 27, 1969 – November 9, 2026

Stacie Trammell Woodall, of Hubbard, Texas, passed on November 9, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, after a courageous battle with a brief illness.

Stacie was born on August 27, 1969, at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana to Mike and Barbara Trammell. Immediately thereafter she moved to Ashdown, Arkansas to live with her parents and older brother, Chad. Though her education and life’s journeys took her far away from Ashdown, Stacie remained a proud Ashdown Panther for her entire life. She loved coming home to see family and old friends. While in high school, Stacie was a member of the Ashdown Purple Pride Marching Band (clarinet and bass drum), a member of the journalism team for “The Panther” school paper and “The Panther Eyes” yearbook. She was a delegate to Arkansas Girl’s State. Stacie was known to all in the Ashdown and Little River County community for her smile and friendly personality, regularly seen by all at Herb’s Creamland, where she worked in high school and college. Like her mother before her, she was proud to be one of the “Herbettes”.

Stacie moved far away and got her degree in Psychology from East Carolina University. She later moved to Central Texas, eventually settling down in Hubbard with the love of her life, Dean Woodall, and raising four children. She obtained a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University and spent many years with Cenikor as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation counselor, eventually becoming a Director. She was most proud of all the people she helped in their recovery from addiction.

She was blessed to share her life with the best man she had ever known, her beloved husband, Dean. Together, they built a life and a family, with their four children who became one of her greatest blessings. Her love for her family was woven into everything she did, and the life they created together was a source of immeasurable joy.

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Her compassion extended far beyond her home. During her time as Director of Cenikor Rehabilitation Center, she dedicated herself to helping others and making a difference in the lives of those who needed it most. She understood the importance of second chances, the power of compassion, and the value of helping others find their way forward. Her work was more than a career; it was a reflection of the caring heart she carried throughout her life.

One of her greatest joys, however, was being a grandmother. She treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren, finding happiness in the everyday memories, laughter, and time shared together. Those moments were among her most precious blessings, and the love she had for her grandchildren will forever remain a part of their lives.

Above all, she was a woman who loved deeply, gave generously, and found purpose in the people who surrounded her. Her legacy lives on through the family she built, the lives she touched, and the countless memories that will be cherished by those fortunate enough to have known and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Woodall; her beloved children Samantha Scharnhorst (Justin) of Grandview, Texas; Jessica Burnett (Ryan) of West, Texas; Austin Woodall, of Houston, Texas; and Anna Marie Woodall of Hubbard, Texas.

She leaves behind six grandchildren Levi Scharnhorst, Carson Scharnhorst, Sutton Scharnhorst, Judd Burnett, Emery Sanchez and Wyatt Sanchez, and soon to be Rory Burnett.

Stacie is survived by her father Mike Trammell and step-mother, Karen Trammell, of Ashdown. She leaves behind her brother M. Chad Trammell (Virginia) of Texarkana, little sister Jamie Ann Bergt (Scott) of Texarkana, and step-sister Christina Morris of Ashdown along with her beloved nephews and nieces, M. Charles Trammell of Memphis, Tennessee, Colton Bergt (Megan) of Waxahachie, Texas, Baylee Bergt of College Station, Texas, and Jack and Charlotte Morris of Rogers, Arkansas.

A funeral service will be held Saturday November 14, 2026, at 2pm at Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown, AR with a burial to follow at Marvin Cemetery in Wallace, AR with Bro. Jim Cross officiating.

Courtesy of Madden Funeral Home.

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