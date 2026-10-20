Sue Lynn Matthews, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2026. She was born on April 21, 1948.

April 21, 1948 – October 19, 2026

Sue Lynn Matthews, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2026. She was born on April 21, 1948.

Sue was a Christian and loved her church family at Unity Baptist Church, especially her ladies group. Her family was very important to her, and she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved the beach, visiting with friends, and, of course, enjoyed drinking her favorite, Dr. Pepper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Matthews; her mother, Irma Miller; sister, Ann Burns; granddaughter, Tiffany Fraser; and great-grandson, Aydan Tittle.

She is survived by her four children, Lisa Martin, Paul Bryan Fraser, David Matthews, Mike (Amy) Matthews; her grandchildren, Amber (Jimmy) Collins, Ashley (Marcus) Cook, Amy (Christifer) Howard, Drew Matthews, Ryan Matthews, and Reed Matthews; nieces and nephews, Louis Burns, Cathy Winchell, and Linda Burns; bonus son, Arnie Tittle; a host of great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

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Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. John Bryant officiating. A visitation will be held the evening prior from 6:00-8:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at 133 CR 1230 Texarkana, TX 75501.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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