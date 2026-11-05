April 27, 1969 – November 3, 2026

Tammy Lynn Flournoy Howard, age 57, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Tuesday, November 3, 2026 in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Howard was born April 27, 1969 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a caregiver and a member of the Methodist Church.

She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Howard.

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She is survived by her children; Michael Howard of Texarkana, Texas, Lillie Howard of Fouke, Arkansas, Adam Howard and wife Emily of Texarkana, Texas and Shelby Disotell and husband Hunter of West Monroe, Louisiana; one brother, Mike Flournoy of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Jase, Hunter, Treyton, Raylie and Brooklyn and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, November 9, 2026 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Keith Tefteller officiating. Burial will be in Sardis Cemetery, Stamps, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 4-6 P.M.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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