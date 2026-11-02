Tommy Joe Morgan, Jr., age 46, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away at his home on Monday, October 26, 2026. He was formerly of Genao, Arkansas.

November 26, 2026

Tommy Joe Morgan, Jr., age 46, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away at his home on Monday, October 26, 2026. He was formerly of Genao, Arkansas.

Tommy was born on September 1, 1980, in Texarkana, Texas. Tommy was a hardworking man who took great pride in his work as a construction worker. He loved his work and believed in putting his hands to good use. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Tommy was a man who loved to laugh and have a good time. He loved joking and playing games. He was also an avid Arkansas Razorback fan. He loved to call the Hogs and never missed a game. Win or lose, he was always cheering them on.

He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Joe Morgan, Sr., his mother-in-law, Terre Casalone, and his grandparents, Luther and Pat Harvey, and Aunt Tammy Harvey.

Those who are left to cherish his memories are his parents, Clayton and Lisa Mixon; his wife, Francyne; his daughter, Jenna Buckvar; his son, Nick Buckvar; and his bonus kid, Tiger; his seven siblings, Melisa Kay, Cassie Marie, Clay Mixon and his wife, Jennifer, Matthew Mixon and his wife, Amber, Candy Morgan, Sherri Puttoff, Thomas Morgan; six nephews, Seth Thornbrue and his wife, Helena, Kevin Lane, Mason Thornbrue, Colton Mixon, Skylin Mixon, Carter Mixon, a special aunt Bonnie Upchurch, his two best friends, Derek and Tom and many, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends and lots of loved ones.

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A celebration of Tommy’s life will be at 1:00 P. M. on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Victory Chapel in Genoa, Arkansas, with Pastor Carrie Huff officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Victory Chapel on Thursday, November 5th, from 6:00 until.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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