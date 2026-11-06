Virginia “Jenny” Hinton was born on March 11, 1959 and passed to her heavenly home on November 3, 2026. A child of God, she loved her Lord with all her heart and soul. She was saved at age 8 and baptized at age 21. Her faith remained a...

March 11, 1959 – November 3, 2026

Virginia “Jenny” Hinton was born on March 11, 1959 and passed to her heavenly home on November 3, 2026. A child of God, she loved her Lord with all her heart and soul. She was saved at age 8 and baptized at age 21. Her faith remained a strong foundation throughout her life.

Of all the things she accomplished, Jenny considered being a mother to her daughter, Christina Michelle, her greatest achievement.

Jenny was deeply involved in Christina’s life. She served as a room mother during Christina’s grade school years and coached her in softball from age 4 through age 17. She hosted dinners for the high school softball team and prom and after-prom celebrations for the Class of 2000.

Jenny served on the PTA board in Allen, Texas, including as treasurer of the Allen High School PTA. She was honored with a PTA lifetime membership award. She was also a charter member and treasurer of the Allen Philharmonic Symphony.

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Her care for others extended to children and animals. She served as a court-appointed child advocate in Collin County and was a foster dog mom for TZU Rescue.

Jenny taught Sunday school to 2- and 3-year-olds at Cottonwood Creek Church. Later, she became a member of First Baptist Church in Texarkana.

Jenny loved to travel and explored much of the world and most of the United States. The mountains in the fall and the beach in the summer were among her favorite places. She also loved photography, capturing hundreds of photographs of her travels.

Through her time, care, and service, Jenny touched the lives of children, families, friends, and the dogs she welcomed into her home.

Jenny was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Michelle.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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