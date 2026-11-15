Walter “Ben” Benjamin Pessel

Walter Benjamin Pessel Jr., known to everyone as “Ben,” passed away on November 10, 2026.

July 27, 1944 – November 10, 2026

Walter Benjamin Pessel Jr., known to everyone as “Ben,” passed away on November 10, 2026.

Ben was born to Walter & Louise Pessel on July 27, 1944, in Wellington, KS. In 1945, the family moved to the Pessel family farm in Texarkana, TX. Ben was the middle of five children and very much the outdoor daredevil. He loved life on the farm. He continued working on the family farm after college, raising cattle as a side hobby to his full-time work of 33 years as a civil employee at Red River Army Depot. Upon retirement, he continued with his cow business even up to the day of his passing.

Surrounded by friends and family, he married his high school sweetheart, Nelda Philips, on May 28, 1966. He and Nelda had three daughters, whom he raised to be strong, independent women. And he lived to talk about it. When he wanted to get away, you could find him outside on the tractor, the gator, fishing on the family pond, or spending time with his cows, mainly his favorite bull, Big Sam.

If you needed help, Ben was there to help. He was knowledgeable in all things and could fix anything, just like his dad. He looked after everyone’s houses and property, earning him the unofficial title of the Sheriff of Pesselville.

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Ben is preceded in death by his father and mother, Walter Benjamin and Louise Pessel.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Nelda, of 60 years; his three daughters, Rhonda (Marvin) Cartwright of Texarkana, TX, Stephanie (Troy) Ballard of Conroe, TX, and Kim (Shea) Jones of Centerton, AR. Also, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom he adored.

He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Linda Romero of Albuquerque, NM, Carol Hatton of Texarkana, TX, and MaryBeth (Steve) Edwards of Lancaster, SC; as well as his one brother, Danny Pessel of Texarkana, TX.

Visitation will be Friday, November 13th from 4-6pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. A private family graveside will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to donate to CrossView Baptist Church for their Operation Christmas Child Project.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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