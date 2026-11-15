Willistene Dunn Thomas passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 85. She was born on June 7, 1941, in Magnolia, Arkansas; she was the daughter of William B. Dunn and Geraldine Nesbitt Dunn.

June 7, 1941 – November 8, 2026

Willistene Dunn Thomas passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 85. She was born on June 7, 1941, in Magnolia, Arkansas; she was the daughter of William B. Dunn and Geraldine Nesbitt Dunn.

Willistene spent her entire adult life in Texarkana, Texas, where she devoted many years to her career as a beautician. However, her true passion was art.

An award- winning artist, Willistene became well known for her beautiful oil paintings of orchids. She had a special love for these delicate flowers, and a remarkable ability to capture their elegance and beauty on canvas. Her paintings reflected her artistic talent, her eye for detail, and her appreciation for the beauty found in the world around her. In later years, she found joy in sharing her love of art by teaching others and passing along her creative gifts.

Beyond her artistic talents, Willistene will be remembered for her loving heart, generous spirit, and kindness toward others. Like the orchids she so beautifully painted, she leaves behind a legacy of beauty, grace, and love that will continue to bloom in the hearts of those who knew her.

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She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Thomas; her beloved daughter, Kristi (Gisela) Gunnels; her sisters, Charlene Dunn Ham and Margaret (Charles) Tullos; along with her niece, nephew, cousins, and dear friends.

A memorial service is pending under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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