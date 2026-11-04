Man Accused Of Teen’s Random Murder Was Allegedly Upset Over Dice Game

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of murdering a 19-year-old he had never met in the Beverly neighborhood of Texarkana, Texas, last week was allegedly upset because he had lost $2,000 in a dice game.

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Willie Terrell Fobbs, 32, aka “Chicago,” and Ravyn Ciara Betts, 28, who allegedly drove Fobbs around on the night of the shooting, have both been charged with murder in the death of Fran’Davion Smith.

Willie Fobbs is taken into custody by Texarkana, Texas, police. (Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Betts allegedly told investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. that she recognized Smith as he walked toward his home on Blanton St. shortly before Fobbs allegedly killed him.

“She stated that she knew Fran because he was a football player but had not spoken to him in years,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Betts’ case.

Betts allegedly told investigators that Fobbs was “high on Xanax,” a prescription anti-anxiety medication, and was angry because he had lost $2,000 earlier that day playing dice. Betts said she had been staying with Fobbs in a motel in Texarkana, Ark., and had seen him in possession of a handgun before he told her he wanted to get his money back.

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Betts allegedly drove Fobbs around and reportedly noted that he argued with someone he saw on the street a short time before Smith’s shooting.

“Ravyn advised Chicago jumped out of the car to Fran, who was standing in his yard, and began firing the firearm,” the affidavit said.

Betts allegedly watched as Fobbs shot Smith and the teen fell to the ground.

Smith was struck multiple times and died at the scene, according to earlier reports from law enforcement.

After the shooting, the couple allegedly went to two convenience stores, buying cigars at one and condoms at another, the affidavit said. Betts and Fobbs allegedly returned to the motel where they had sex.

Police were led to Fobbs and Betts through a tip from an informant, according to the affidavit. The informant allegedly told police that the car that Betts drove Fobbs around in on the night of the shooting and the gun used in the crime were at a house in the 1600 block of Dodd St.

If convicted of murder, Fobbs and Betts each face five to 99 years or life in prison.

Fobbs and Betts are both being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $2 million each.

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